Coronavirus: Malaysian PM Muhyiddin returns to work after completing 14-day quarantine

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin returned to the office on Thursday (June 4) after completing his 14-day quarantine period, and the first order of business was an audience with the King via video-conference.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin then chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting, with all ministers in attendance.

This week's meeting was held via video-conference with Cabinet ministers sitting in two separate meeting rooms at the Perdana Putra building.

This is the first time the Cabinet meeting is being held via video-conference, to ensure that social distancing and good healthcare is practiced.

Mr Muhyiddin was placed under a 14-day quarantine after an officer present at the post Cabinet meeting on May 20 tested positive for Covid-19.

However, the Prime Minister continued to discharge his official duties at home through the quarantine period.

On June 3, Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Prime Minister and others who had attended the post-Cabinet meeting were tested negative on their 14th day of isolation and were allowed to return to work.

Mr Muhyiddin had a close brush with the virus before, in early March, when a member of his newly formed coalition Perikatan Nasional came into contact with a Covid-19 patient.

Scores of supporters from the coalition had at the time crowded into Mr Muhyiddin's home to congratulate him after he was named the next prime minister by the King.