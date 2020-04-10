Coronavirus: Malaysian authorities disinfect mosque at centre of super spreader event

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian authorities on Friday (April 10) conducted disinfecting operations at a mosque at the edge of Kuala Lumpur that held a large gathering at the end of February, which led to the country's major super spreader event of the coronavirus.

The joint operation at Masjid Jamek Sri Petaling was carried out by the Health Ministry and the Fire department, The Star online news reported.

The operations in the cmpound of the sprawling mosque started at 9am and ended four hours later at 1pm.

"Works to dispose of the carpets were also done, assisted by the police," the Fire department said in a statement, as quoted by the report.

According to the Health Ministry, more than 40 per cent of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia are linked to the mass gathering of the Tabligh group between Feb 27 and March 1.

The event was attended by some 16,000 people including 1,500 foreign nationals. Those infected here carried the virus into Singapore, Brunei, Thailand and Vietnam.

At the time of the Tabligh gathering, Malaysia has not imposed the movement curbs.

The Movement Control Order was imposed only from March 18. The government on Friday extended the 28-day MCO that was to end on April 14, by two more weeks to April 28.

Malaysia on Friday reported 4,346 confirmed cases and 70 deaths from the coronavirus.

