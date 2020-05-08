Coronavirus: Malaysia wants tests on all security guards after new virus cluster found

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - All foreign nationals who work as security guards in Malaysia must undergo a swab test for Covid-19, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Friday (May 8).

This followed the emergence of a new coronavirus cluster at a shopping mall in Cheras on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur he said.

The Health Ministry said on Thursday (May 7) that it had found a cluster of 10 virus cases among security guards at the mall, which it didn't identify. Nine of the men are Nepalese citizens and one is a Malaysian.

Datuk Seri Ismail said the tests on all security guards are necessary as they are in direct contact with many people, especially if they work in supermarkets or malls.

"The security guards are the ones who will get patrons to sanitise their hands and will check their temperature.

"That means they will be in close contact with the public and there is no system where those who patronise are required to leave their contact details," he said at the daily Covid-19 briefings.

"To be on the safe side, we have made it compulsory for all foreign security guards to do swab tests. The Home Ministry will issue a letter to security companies on this latest directive, " he said.

On whether the premises where there are positive Covid-19 cases will be closed, Mr Ismail said the health ministry would issue any advice on this matter.

