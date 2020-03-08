Coronavirus: Who is considered a contact of an infected patient?

SINGAPORE - According to the Ministry of Health, close contacts of someone who has Covid-19 include people who have had prolonged physical contact with or stayed in the same place as the patient.

There are three categories of contacts who may have encountered patients infected with the coronavirus.

Close contacts are those who had been in close proximity - about 2m - to the patient, and spent about 30 minutes or more with him.

These would typically be family members, close colleagues or travelling companions. They would be at higher risk of exposure and would have to be quarantined.

In the second tier are moderate-risk contacts, who may have come into contact with the patient but were not in close proximity or for a prolonged period - for instance, someone who encountered the patient at a check-in counter or a person who drove a patient from the airport to the hotel on a ride is shorter than 30 minutes.

This group would be put under phone surveillance, but not made to stay home or be quarantined. They are reminded to monitor their health, and will receive daily calls for 14 days since their last exposure to the patient to ensure they are well.

They will be asked questions on their health and whether they are developing any symptoms of the virus.

Finally, transient contacts describe people who had interacted with the confirmed case for short periods of time, such as passing each other in the corridor or being on the same public transport or in the same public spaces.

The risk of infection from transient contact is assessed to be low.

If any person is deemed at risk of infection, an officer from the Ministry of Health (MOH), together with a Certis guard, would serve a notice of quarantine to the person, who will then be given the choice of staying at home or going to a government quarantine facility if his home premises are unsuitable - for instance, if he cannot remain isolated from other household members.

Those under quarantine must monitor themselves if they develop any symptoms.

If they are healthy after 14 days, they are given the all-clear.

If they are found to be unwell, an ambulance will transfer them to hospital. They will be treated as a suspect case and will be tested for the virus in the hospital.

As of March 7 noon, MOH has identified 3,452 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 446 are currently quarantined, and 3,006 have completed their quarantine.