Coronavirus: Malaysia records 7 new cases to bring total to 36

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has recorded seven new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day increase in the number of cases in one day, the Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday (March 3).

"There were seven new cases reported in Malaysia today, March 3. Therefore, there are now 36 recorded cases to date.

"Of this, 22 cases (61.1 per cent) have recovered," the PMO said in a statement.

It added that 14 are still being treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital on the outskirts of the capital, and at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

"In all cases under treatment, they are in stable condition," the statement said.

On Jan 25, Malaysia detected its first coronavirus patients - four China tourists who had entered the country via Johor Baru from Singapore.

On Sunday (Feb 29), the country announced four new coronavirus cases.

There were no new cases announced on Monday (March 2).

The newly formed governing coalition had a scare on Monday after it emerged that one of those who gathered at new Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's home over the weekend had come into contact with a confirmed Covid-19 patient.

Datuk Seri Redzuan Yusof, the entrepreneur development minister in the collapsed Pakatan Harapan government, had attended a ministry function last Thursday with a senior member of sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional, who was later confirmed to have the virus.

Mr Redzuan is now with the Perikatan Nasional government led by new premier Tan Sri Muhyiddin.

There were concern through much of Monday that PM Muhyiddin and a host of potential ministers of the new Perikatan Nasional coalition might have been exposed to the virus.

Party leaders from the newly formed coalition had crowded into Mr Muhyiddin's home on Saturday to congratulate him after he was named the next prime minister of Malaysia by the King.

A video circulating online of the scene at Mr Muhyiddin's home shows many of those present hugging one another as they emerged victorious from a week of political chaos.

However, Mr Redzuan tested negative for the virus.