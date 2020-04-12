Coronavirus: Malaysia debates whether to reopen barber shops amid outbreak

KUALA LUMPUR - Amid controversy over whether the Malaysia government should allow barber shops to reopen with the extension of the movements curbs, a Cabinet minister has said that such businesses could only be reopened in Covid-19 "green zones" - districts declared free of the coronavirus.

The statement by Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar appeared to deviate from what the Muhyiddin Yassin administration had announced last week - allowing a raft of small businesses to open up their shops again to breathe some life into the weak economy.

These included barber shops, laundrettes, hardware shops, vehicle maintenance workshops and optometrists.

Datuk Seri Wan Junadi, who is from Sarawak, was quoted as saying by Borneo Post newspaper on Sunday (April 12) as saying that a special Cabinet committee on the economy had studied what businesses could be allowed to operate again.

"The committee came up with the report and identified certain businesses, and later after several discussions, it was agreed only to operationalise certain businesses and services in the 'Covid-19 green areas' of the country," he said in the statement issued on Saturday as quoted by the East Malaysia-based newspaper.

"It's not true that the opening of such businesses and services is meant for the whole country."

There are only 29 green zones in the country, according to Free Malaysia Today online news - none of them in heavily populated areas like the Kuala Lumpur federal territory, Selangor, Johor or Penang.

In fact, all the four KL federal territory health districts have been listed as "red zones" for having at least 40 cases each.

Malaysia on Sunday entered its 26th day of the Movement Control Order (MCO) which was originally supposed to end on Tuesday.

But Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday said the partial lockdown would be extended to April 28, but with a section of businesses allowed to reopen, after relisting them as essential services.

The would join supermarkets, medical shops and restaurants where only takeaway orders are accepted.

But the plan to allow people to visit their barbers again is the most controversial one, with many fearing that it could lead to the emergence of new clusters of the coronavirus, as barbers and their customers are in close contact during a haircut.

Malaysia's health chief on Saturday warned against easing measures that curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Director-general of the Health Ministry Noor Hisham Abdullah said: "The health ministry's recommendation is that we should maintain what we had done in MCO phase 1 and phase 2", referring to the first four weeks of the MCO.

Phase 3 will be in force from April 15 to 28.

"Perhaps the planning can be done but implementation be delayed at this moment," he said, with regards to some businesses being allowed to reopen.

Malaysia on Saturday reported 4,530 confirmed coronavirus infections, the highest tally in South-east Asia. The country has reported 73 deaths and 1,995 recoveries.

The Malaysian Hairdressing Association on Saturday has urged the government to reconsider its plan for the industry, stressing that it was "impossible" to maintain social distancing in their line of work.

"Haircuts should not (be) listed as a necessary essential service, no matter long hair or short hair, the most important thing, for now, is to stay alive," the association said. "The purpose of the MCO is to save people's lives, not their appearance."

Selangor and Federal Territories Indian Hairstylists Association chairman Ganathiban Murugan told Free Malaysia Today news: "In supermarkets, people have to stand at least 1m away from each other, but to cut hair we have to come into close contact with our customers. How do we keep a safe distance from them?"