Coronavirus: Major spike in Malaysia as 28 new cases recorded

Visitors wear face masks at the major Hindu temple and tourist attraction, Batu Caves in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 5, 2020.
Visitors wear face masks at the major Hindu temple and tourist attraction, Batu Caves in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 5, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Twenty-eight new Covid-19 cases were recorded on Friday (March 6) in Malaysia, bringing the total number to 83.

In a tweet on Friday, the Health Ministry said of the total number, 23 patients recovered and were discharged.

The ministry said contact tracing efforts are ongoing.

Of the 83 patients, 65 are Malaysians, 15 China nationals and three from other countries.

Eighteen people who were in close contact with Malaysia's Patient 26, Khazanah executive director Hisham Hamdan, tested positive for Covid-19.

 

