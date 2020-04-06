Coronavirus: Four Kuala Lumpur districts classified as red zones due to clusters of cases

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Four districts in the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur have now been classified as Covid-19 'red zones', with Cheras district being the latest addition after recording 44 cases.

Other Kuala Lumpur health districts classified as red zones are Lembah Pantai (376 confirmed cases), Kepong (112), and Titiwangsa (90).

A district is categorised as a red zone area once it has more than 40 Covid-19 cases, with the authorities then putting them under stricter enforcement during the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO) which is into its 20th day on Monday (April 6).

The 28-day MCO runs from March 18 to April 14.

Meantime, former Malaysian prime minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday that people should expect a change in lifestyle, as a drop in monthly income is looming due to fallout from the Covid-19 and the movement curbs.

"One of the things we have to accept is that if the business is not good, you cannot expect to be paid the same way.

"All of us will have lower income, therefore our lifestyle will have to change. We cannot enjoy the same old lifestyle which cost money," Dr Mahathir said in an interview with MyPerintis youth group on Facebook live on Monday (April 6).

The Malaysian government has announced a raft of measures to help employees and employers cope with the 28-day partial lockdown.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry said that the number of red zones in the country is now 18.

These 18 zones account for 2,453, or 67 per cent of the total cumulative cases in the country.

Malaysia on Sunday reported 179 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 3,662. Four more people have died from the virus, raising the tally to 61.

The update for Cheras was recorded at noon on Sunday (April 5) and shared via an infographic on the Health Ministry's Twitter account posted on Monday.

Four of the 18 districts classified as red zones are in Selangor - Hulu Langat, Petaling, Klang and Gombak; three in Johor - Johor Baru and Batu Pahat and Kluang; and two in Perak - Kinta and Hilir Perak.

Here are the 14 red zones apart from the four in KL, with their confirmed Covid-19 cases in brackets - Hulu Langat (318), Petaling (292), Kuching, Sarawak (165), Seremban, Negeri Sembilan (156), Kluang (147), Johor Baru (139), Klang (109), Gombak (100), Kinta (84), Kota Baru, Kelantan (82), Tawau, Sabah (67), Hilir Perak (65), Jerantut, Pahang (60) and Batu Pahat (47).

The Health Ministry said there were also 22 orange zones in the country (20 to 40 cases), 78 yellow zones (one to 19 cases) and 30 green zones (no Covid-19 cases).