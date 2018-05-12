Chow Kon Yeow to be new Penang Chief Minister

Penang Democratic Action Party chairman Chow Kon Yeow (right) celebrates with Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng after results of Malaysia's 14th general election were announced on May 9, 2018.
Penang Democratic Action Party chairman Chow Kon Yeow (right) celebrates with Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng after results of Malaysia's 14th general election were announced on May 9, 2018.PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Published
1 hour ago

GEORGE TOWN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow will be the new Penang Chief Minister.

Mr Chow said a meeting will be held on Sunday (May 13) to confirm his appointment.

 

"It's to a certain extent confirmed, but the party has not made any official announcement," he said.

Mr Chow will be taking over the post from Mr Lim Guan Eng, who has been appointed as the new Finance Minister.

Invitations have been sent for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister at the Yang di-Pertua Negeri's residence at Sri Mutiara on Monday (May 14).

Mr Chow, a senior party member, won the Tanjung and Padang Kota parliamentary and state seats in GE14.

 

Related Stories: 

Go to our Malaysia GE microsite for more stories and analyses

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

SPH deepens foray in content marketing with BrandInsider relaunch
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
Content marketing with BrandInsider