Chow Kon Yeow to be new Penang Chief Minister

GEORGE TOWN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow will be the new Penang Chief Minister.

Mr Chow said a meeting will be held on Sunday (May 13) to confirm his appointment.

"It's to a certain extent confirmed, but the party has not made any official announcement," he said.

Mr Chow will be taking over the post from Mr Lim Guan Eng, who has been appointed as the new Finance Minister.

Invitations have been sent for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister at the Yang di-Pertua Negeri's residence at Sri Mutiara on Monday (May 14).

Mr Chow, a senior party member, won the Tanjung and Padang Kota parliamentary and state seats in GE14.