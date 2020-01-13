Chinese woman with mystery virus quarantined in Thailand

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - A Chinese woman has been quarantined in Thailand with a mystery strain of coronavirus just days ahead of the Chinese New Year, when Chinese tourists usually flock to Thailand, Thai authorities said on Monday (Jan 13), the first time it has been detected outside China.

A 61-year-old man has died from pneumonia in the central Chinese city of Wuhan after an outbreak of the yet to be identified virus while seven were in critical condition, Wuhan health authorities said on Saturday.

Thai authorities are stepping up monitoring at airports ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday, which begins on Jan 25. Thailand receives about 10 million Chinese tourists each year.

Of 12 passengers quarantined since Jan 3, lab results show that a 61-year-old Chinese woman carried a strain of the coronavirus, the Thai Health Ministry said on Monday.

The woman, who was quarantined on Wednesday, had received treatment and was well enough to return home, the ministry said.

"Being able to identify a patient shows that there is efficiency in our monitoring system. We are confident that we can manage the situation," Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters.

The Chinese outbreak of pneumonia appeared to be linked to a single seafood market in Wuhan and had not so far spread beyond there, the World Health Organisation said on Sunday.