China, US congratulate Marcos Jr on Philippine election victory

MANILA (AFP, REUTERS) - China and the United States have congratulated Ferdinand Marcos Jr for his victory in the Philippine presidential election.

In a phone call on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Marcos the two countries had been “partners through thick and thin”, Chinese state television reported on Thursday (May 12).

“I attach great importance to the development of China-Philippines relations and am willing to establish a good working relationship with President-elect Marcos, adhere to good neighbourliness and friendship,” Xi said.

China's ambassador to the Philippines also expressed confidence that ties between the two nations would be "stronger", a statement said on Thursday.

"I have no doubt that under the next administration, our bilateral relations will only become stronger, our peoples closer and our cooperation deeper and wider," Huang Xilian said in the statement.

Marcos Jr, popularly known as Bongbong, secured more than half of the votes in Monday's election to win the presidency by a wide margin and cap a remarkable comeback for his family.

He and his running mate Sara Duterte, who also won the vice-presidential race in a landslide, have embraced key policies of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, including his position on China.

Under Duterte, Manila's previously frosty relations with Beijing warmed as the authoritarian firebrand set aside an international ruling on the South China Sea territorial dispute in exchange for promises of trade and investment.

Marcos Jr has long-standing ties with China and is seeking a new deal with Chinese President Xi over the contested territorial claims in the South China Sea.

The Philippines is pivotal in the rivalry between the United States and China.

The Philippines is a long-standing treaty ally of the United States but the victory of Marcos is a potential blow to US efforts to push back against China.

The US said it will seek close security ties with the Philippines under its next president, but made clear it would raise human rights.

US President Joe Biden spoke to Marcos Jr by phone on Wednesday, and "underscored that he looks forward to working with the President-elect to continue strengthening the US-Philippine Alliance, while expanding bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues," the White House said in a statement, listing the pandemic, climate change, economic growth and "respect for human rights".

In a congratulatory message earlier in the day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that "we look forward to working with President-elect Marcos to strengthen the enduring alliance between the United States and the Philippines".

"As friends, partners and allies, we will continue to collaborate closely with the Philippines to promote respect for human rights and to advance a free and open, connected, prosperous, secure and resilient Indo-Pacific region," Blinken said.