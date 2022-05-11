Marcos Jr as Philippine president a boon for China, but may be awkward for US

MANILA (REUTERS) - The decisive victory of Ferdinand Marcos Jr in the Philippines' presidential election on Monday (May 9) is set to reshape the South-east Asian country's relations with China and the United States as he seeks closer ties with Beijing.

Mr Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the country's former dictator, has long-standing ties with China and is seeking a new deal with Chinese president Xi Jinping over the contested waters of the South China Sea.

Mr Marcos Jr's relations with the United States, on the other hand, are complicated by a contempt of court order for his refusal to cooperate with the District Court of Hawaii, which in 1995 ordered the Marcos family to pay US$2 billion of plundered wealth to victims of Marcos Sr's rule.

The Philippines is a fulcrum of the geopolitical rivalry between the US and China, with its maritime territory encompassing part of the South China Sea, a strategic and resource-rich waterway over which China also claims sovereignty.

In 2016, an arbitral tribunal constituted under the International Law of the Sea ruled in favour of the Philippines over China's claim, a decision seized upon by other claimant states, as well as the US and its allies concerned by China's construction of military installations on islands in the waters.

But in interviews during the election campaign, Mr Marcos Jr said the ruling was "not effective" because China did not recognise it. He would seek a bilateral agreement with China to resolve their differences, he said.

"If you let the US come in, you make China your enemy," he told DZRH Radio. "I think we can come to an agreement (with China). As a matter of fact, people from the Chinese embassy are my friends. We have been talking about that."

A spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday (May 11) the two countries, "facing each other across the waters, enjoy a longstanding traditional friendship" and that China remains "committed to good-neighbourliness" under the incoming president.

Mr Antonio Carpio, the former Supreme Court judge who led the Philippines' legal team at the arbitral tribunal, said Mr Marcos Jr's stance was a "betrayal".

"He's taken the side of China against the Philippines," he said.

Mr Rommel Banlaoi, a Manila-based security expert, said Mr Marcos Jr, better known as Bongbong, wanted friendlier ties with China but not at the expense of ceding territory.

"He's open to direct consultations and bilateral negotiations with China to settle their differences," he said. "He is willing to explore areas of pragmatic cooperation with China, including the development of natural gas and oil in the West Philippines Sea."

The West Philippines Sea is within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, but is also claimed by China. There have been repeated clashes between vessels belonging to the two countries in the area in recent years.