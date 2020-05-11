Chaos in Melaka state assembly's first session, new Speaker controversially appointed

KOTA MELAKA - The Melaka state legislature was in chaos on Monday (May 11) in its first session called by the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Shouting among lawmakers ensued as PN assemblymen insisted that Speaker Omar Jaafar, who was appointed by the previous ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH), must step down as PN now has the majority, local media reported.

Datuk Omar refused to step down and instead adjourned the meeting, amid shouting between groups of PH and PN lawmakers, local media reported.

Someone shouted "babi" (pig) to another lawmaker, another shouted "pengkhianat" (traitor), and the House's order book was thrown at Speaker Omar.

The new PN-led assemblies in Johor and Perak too will soon hold their first sessions under the new state governments, following a relaxation of Malaysia's movement control order (MCO).

The federal Parliament will hold its first session led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday (May 18).

In the Melaka assembly, the PN lawmakers later convened the meeting without any opposition lawmakers, and appointed Umno Melaka's chief Ab Rauf Yusoh as the new Speaker.

Melaka opposition chief Adly Zahari said the case will be brought to court to declare the appointment as null and void.

"It's unlawful to reconvene a proceeding without prior notice and with the absence of Opposition lawmakers," he said.

PN has 17 assemblymen in the 28-strong assembly, and PH has 11.

The PN faction comprises 13 lawmakers from Umno, two from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), and two independents who were formerly from PH.

The PH faction today comprises eight lawmakers from Democratic Action Party (DAP), two from Parti Amanah Negara and one from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Melaka's PH government lasted for about 22 months before its collapse due to defections by the two Bersatu lawmakers and one each from the DAP and PKR.

The collapse tailed the fall of the PH federal government at the end of February, after then-premier Tun Mahathir Mohamad abruptly resigned.

This was followed by defections in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) led by its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin, and by 11 MPs from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) led by its then-deputy president Azmin Ali.

Apart from Melaka, the PH state governments of Johor and Perak also changed hands to PM Muhyiddin's PN alliance.

The Kedah state assembly is expected to also flip from PH to PN this week, as Mr Muhyiddin wants to topple Kedah Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir, the son of ex-premier Tun Mahathir Mohamad.

In Johor, opposition PH lawmakers had wanted to table a vote of no-confidence against the new menteri besar from Umno on Thursday (May 14). But they were warned against causing "disruption" in the House by the sultan.

"We in PH Johor will abide and respect the royal institution. With that, there will be no motion coming from us, especially on the no-confidence against Datuk Hasni,"PH's Johor chief Aminolhuda Hassan told the Malay Mail online news.

He said Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar said "he does not want any disruption when he officiates the Johor state legislative assembly sitting on May 14," he added.