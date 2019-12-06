Chaos at PKR youth meet as sacked chairman insists on entry

MELAKA - Simmering tensions between warring factions in Malaysia's ruling Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) led to violent scuffles at the youth congress on Friday (Dec 6) despite a truce earlier in the week.

The chaos started when organisers barred non-delegates from entering the hall at the Melaka International Trade Centre, including the recently sacked permanent chairman Mizan Adly Noor.

Mr Mizan and deputy youth chief Hilman Idham, allies of deputy president Azmin Ali, had previously challenged the dismissal and insisted the former would chair the meeting.

But despite a declaration from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) that his election as chair at the party polls last year was invalid, Mr Mizan insisted he had the right to witness the official announcement during proceedings.

"I don't want the position. But it is my right to enter," he said.

The standoff led to a prolonged scuffle between black-clad security personnel and pro-Azmin members in blue, with Mr Mizan managing to force his way into the hall. However, he was later ejected by security when he tried to approach the front table reserved for the youth leadership.

Mr Mizan’s removal from the room occurred while information chief Shamsul Iskandar Akin, representing the central leadership council, conducted the election of the new chairman and deputy before youth chief Akmal Nasir, allied to president Anwar Ibrahim, made his opening speech.

But skirmishes continued to break out at the glass doors leading into the hall as the congress was taking place.

Mr Mizan later told a press conference he would file a police report against the “illegal” vote to replace him, which saw Melaka youth secretary Rashid Abu Bakar elected without contest.

“As the permanent chair elected at the last congress... I should have been able to go inside and chair proceedings even if you want to change (the chair),” he said.

The chaos at the Youth Congress of PKR , the largest party in Malaysia's ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, is a sign that internal divisions remain an issue despite the two factions having come to a truce earlier in the week. Datuk Seri Anwar and Datuk Seri Azmin, the Economic Affairs Minister, had met on Wednesday, ending weeks of rising hostilities between their two camps.

Related Story Truce declared in Anwar's Parti Keadilan Rakyat ahead of national congress

Related Story PKR feud at boiling point as annual party congress looms

They agreed that Datuk Seri Azmin would resume the traditional duty of officiating the youth assembly on Wednesday night in exchange for promising that his faction would not boycott the four-day congress in Melaka. Until that meeting, there had been talk that this week's party congress would force PKR to splinter.

PKR had justified the sacking of Mr Mizan and his deputy Ramly Ahmad by saying they were over the youth age limit of 35 when elected.