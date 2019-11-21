Malaysia PKR Youth No. 2 in open rebellion against chief, backs deputy president Azmin Ali

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The No.2 leader of Parti Keadilan Rakyat's (PKR) youth wing, Mr Muhammad Hilman Idham, mounted a mutiny and lashed out against top party leaders for breaking tradition, as an internal feud continues to roil the biggest party in the ruling coalition.

The Deputy PKR Youth Chief and Gombak Setia state assemblyman has openly defied his chief and said the PKR Youth National Convention on Dec 6 in Melaka would be officiated by deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, in the name of "upholding tradition".

This is despite his chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, Johor Baru MP, having announced that Deputy Prime Minister and advisor to PKR central leadership council Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail would be the one officiating the event.

Claiming he had the support of the majority of all elected PKR Youth leaders from nationwide, Mr Hilman said that he would move all youth delegates from branches and divisions nationwide to attend the PKR Youth National Convention together with the PKR Women's National Convention.

The party has been split by rival factions loyal to Datuk Seri Azmin, who is economics minister, and to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, with Mr Azmin's camp having boycotted party leadership meetings for months now.

Mr Hilman is also the political secretary of Mr Azmin.

In a statement released late night on Nov 20, Mr Hilman said that he agreed with the majority of elected PKR Youth National leaders to defend any attempt to sabotage the premiership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

PKR preparations for its national convention scheduled for Dec 6-8 have been in an upheaval since the withdrawal of the invitation to Mr Azmin to officiate the PKR Youth National Convention.

Mr Akmal had said that the national leadership had agreed to invite Dr Wan Azizah, wife of Datuk Seri Anwar, instead after Mr Azmin delayed in his response.

Related Story Malaysia's PKR feud spreads to Sarawak state

Related Story Malaysia abuzz as PKR's Azmin Ali meets 22 Umno lawmakers

Related Story Malaysia PM Mahathir says Cabinet reshuffle on cards after Tanjung Piai by-election loss

Mr Azmin hit back, stating that this was an attempt to gag him from speaking to PKR members.

Sarawak PKR state leadership had cancelled its state convention over the matter and 32 of its leaders flew to Kuala Lumpur on Nov 20 to demand that Mr Anwar step up and put a stop to the chaos in the party.

Selangor PKR, the state where Mr Azmin was Menteri Besar, has also postponed its state convention indefinitely, stating the leaders had yet to decide.

Top leadership Anwar and Wan Azizah said that the uprising were internal party matters and urged Mr Azmin to attend party meetings to discuss the matter.