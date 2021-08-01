Muhyiddin blocks any further attempts to oust him as Malaysia's prime minister

Media:
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has postponed Monday's (Aug 2) parliamentary sitting, blocking any further attempts to remove him from office following the government's decision to revoke emergency ordinances without the consent of the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah.
In an unprecedented move last Thursday, Sultan Abdullah expressed "extreme disappointment" in the government and accused top officials directly of acting illegally.
Muhyiddin's postponing of Monday's parliament sitting comes after his government was publicly rebuked by Malaysia's king.
