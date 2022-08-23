'Bossku does not end here', says Najib's daughter after Malaysian court jails her dad

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - "Bossku does not end here".

These were the words mentioned by former prime minister Najib Razak's daughter Nooryana Najwa after the Federal Court dismissed her father's appeal to quash his conviction and sentence in the SRC International trial on Tuesday (Aug 23).

Najib has been sent to Kajang Prison just outside capital Kuala Lumpur to start serving his prison time.

'Bossku' or Myboss in Malay is the moniker Najib had used in his political comeback after losing in the 2018 general election due to public anger over the financial scandal involving state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhdv(1MDB). SRC International was a former subsidiary of 1MDB, with billions of dollars alleged to have been siphoned off by top officials.

"Maybe we didn't fight hard enough, maybe we placed our fullest trust in our justice system and maybe we too believed whole-heartedly in our cause and purpose so we stood defiantly these four years," said Ms Nooryana.

"Yet you did not get your day of justice today and we did not stand a fighting chance," she added in an Instagram post following the decision of the Federal Court.

"I promise to you that Mummy, Ashman, Abang Jaja, me, the family and your people will never rest until you are safely back with us and justice is served.

"We are so proud of your strength. Bossku does not end here," she added.

Malaysia's apex court on Tuesday affirmed Najib's conviction and sentence in the case involving SRC International.

The Federal Court affirmed the High Court's decision in July 2020 to convict and sentence Najib on seven charges involving criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of position involving funds totalling RM42 million (S$13.1 million).

He was sentenced to 12 years' jail and a fine of RM210million.

The conviction and sentence were upheld by the Court of Appeal in December last year.

Najib had filed 94 grounds on why the Court of Appeal had erred in its decision to uphold the High Court's conviction and sentence.