Blast in rebel-held Myanmar kills dozens: Rescuers

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A screenshot from a video posted online purporting to show the May 31 blast in Shan state’s Namhkan district, Myanmar.

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YANGON - A blast in northern Myanmar killed dozens of people on May 31, two rescue workers said, with rebels controlling the region saying it was caused by the accidental detonation of mining explosives.

One first responder in Shan state’s Namhkan district, where the blast occurred, said 46 people were killed, including children, and more than 70 others were injured.

Another rescuer said 59 people were killed in total, with both speaking on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

Myanmar has been mired in a civil war since the military grabbed power in a 2021 coup, with the armed forces fighting an array of pro-democracy guerrillas and powerful ethnic minority armed groups.

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), one of the country’s most powerful ethnic minority factions, said the “accidental explosion” of stored explosives used in mining and stone quarrying detonated at around 12pm (1pm in Singapore) on May 31 in Shan state’s Namhkam township, killing “many local villagers”.

It did not give an exact toll.

The TNLA said in a statement that the explosives belonged to its economic department, and the exact cause of the blast was under investigation. AFP