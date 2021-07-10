Birthday greetings pour in for former Malaysian PM Mahathir who turns 96

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Birthday wishes for former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad have been pouring in on social media in conjunction with his 96th birthday on Saturday (July 10).

One well-wisher is former international trade and industry minister Rafidah Aziz, who put up a post on Facebook to wish Tun Dr Mahathir a very happy birthday and good health.

She also prayed that Dr Mahathir and his wife, Tun Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali - who will celebrate her 95th birthday on Monday (July 12) - would continue to be blessed by God.

"Do take care and stay safe," wrote Tan Sri Rafidah on her Facebook page on Saturday.

Similarly, Facebook user Aishah Irene Galibon Jr wrote that "most of us who grew up in the 80s and 90s while Dr Mahathir was Malaysia's fourth prime minister will forever be grateful to what the great man has done for the nation".

"The peace, prosperity and rapid development of the nation during that period are fully credited to Dr Mahathir, our doctor in the house," she added.

The Perdana Leadership Foundation also took to Facebook to wish Dr Mahathir a happy birthday, chronicling some national achievements under his leadership - including the 772km North-South Expressway, the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and the creation of Putrajaya and Cyberjaya, adding that Malaysians still enjoy their benefits today.

In a voice message thanking people for their wishes, Dr Mahathir said with a chuckle: "I'm now 96 years old. Thank you for reminding me that I'm getting on in years. Thank you very much for remembering."

Dr Mahathir is the country's fourth and seventh prime minister, serving from 1981 to 2003 and then from May 2018 to February 2020.

Meanwhile, Twitter is also abuzz with Malaysians sending birthday wishes to Dr Mahathir.

User @nodame90 posted: "Happy birthday to our beloved negarawan Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad."

She also wished that both Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah would continue to fight for the country, ending her post with "We love you".

Twitter user @Shyima1676 wrote: "Happy birthday, Tun Dr Mahathir. Peace be upon you always, Tun Dr Mahathir. May all your affairs be eased, always."