Biden-Xi call

Leaders hold two-hour discussion

United States President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had their first conversation since March yesterday, a call the White House says was intended to keep relations stable despite rising tensions over Taiwan and the war in Ukraine.

The discussion was the fifth time the two had spoken since Mr Biden took office. It lasted about two hours and 20 minutes, said the White House. The call came amid rising concerns over a possible visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

