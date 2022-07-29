Xi warns Biden against 'playing with fire' over Taiwan

In a "candid" phone conversation last night, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his American counterpart Joe Biden against supporting Taiwanese independence, saying those who play with fire will be burned, state media reported.

The scheduled phone call - their fifth since Mr Biden took office last year - touched on a range of issues, including strategic competition, global security and Ukraine.

Lasting over two hours, the call comes amid heightened tensions between China and the United States as concerns mount over a possible visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Repeating China's position of "firmly opposing" any independence, Mr Xi said it is the "firm will" of the Chinese people to safeguard the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Public opinion cannot be violated. Those who play with fire will be burned. I hope the US can clearly see this," Mr Xi said, according to a readout from the official Xinhua news agency.

Beijing and Washington are still embroiled in a trade war and tensions between both countries are at an all-time high, with the US and its allies calling out China for being the greatest threat both in the security and economic arenas.

"To view and define Sino-US relations from the perspective of strategic competition, and to regard China as the most important opponent and the most severe long-term challenge, is a misjudgment of Sino-US relations and a misinterpretation of China's development," Mr Xi said. "This misleads the people of both countries and the international community."

Calling on both sides to keep communicating, he said decoupling the world's two largest economies will be detrimental to global supply chains and the international order.

The White House had not released a statement as at press time.

The phone call follows US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's meeting in Luxembourg in June with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi, as well as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bali earlier this month.

Tensions over Taiwan have threatened to boil over since rumours of Mrs Pelosi's visit surfaced. The trip has not been publicly confirmed.

Beijing had issued escalating warnings about repercussions, promising "forceful measures" should the visit go ahead.

"If the US insists on going its own way and challenging China's bottom line, it will surely be met with forceful responses," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a briefing on Wednesday. "All ensuing consequences shall be borne by the US."

Beijing sees self-ruling Taiwan as a renegade province that it will retake by force, if necessary.

Washington does not have official ties with Taipei as it has diplomatic relations with Beijing under the "one-China policy". But it is obliged by US law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

The White House has reiterated that its "one-China" policy has not changed.

The last time a US politician of a similar level visited Taiwan was in 1997, when then Speaker Newt Gingrich went to the island.

As a co-equal branch of government, the Speaker of the House of Representatives is technically second in line to the presidency, and the US executive has little control over congressional travel.