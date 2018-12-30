Bersatu has role to enhance bumiputera stake in Malaysia's economy: Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA (BERNAMA, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A small economic pie will only lead to chaos as the people will fight each other to grab the few benefits, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sunday (Dec 30).

Tan Sri Muhyiddin said that the party has a role to enlarge and develop the stake of the Bumiputeras (indigenous races) in the Malaysian economy so that they and the other races can enjoy the benefits equally.

He was speaking to about 2,000 PPBM delegates at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre on the last day of the party's second annual general meeting.

"The bumiputera agenda success depends on the factors of a fast growing and stable economy. The country's economy must be ensured to grow well enough so that all the benefits of the prosperity of the country can be enjoyed by everyone," he said.

"If our economy does not grow or remains stagnant, nothing can be shared by the people. Instead, we will be fighting for the few benefits. We will fight among ourselves. We will quarrel and become enemies," he added.

"The bumiputera agenda must contribute to the economy growth of which the benefits can be enjoyed by all. If this policy stagnates the economy growth, then it is not the bumiputra agenda that we want," said Muhyiddin, who is also Home Minister.

Chaired by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, the PPBM or Bersatu, is part of the ruling Pakatan Harapan alliance that also comprises Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's Parti Keadilan Rakyat; the Parti Amanah Negara; and the Democratic Action Party.

Muhyiddin in his opening speech on Friday had said that the PPBM will push a new national agenda to the Cabinet to further empower the bumiputera socially and economically.

On Sunday, he said the new Bumiputera agenda that he proposed should be drafted with the engagement of various parties such as Malay economic bodies, chambers of commerce of all races, industry players and corporate figures.

In this regard, the views of economists, professional bodies, non-governmental organisations and the component parties of the PH would also be taken into account, he said.

"When the new Bumiputera Agenda, which we can call the Shared Prosperity Plan, is implemented, we want it to have the support of all parties," he said.

Party deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir, Women's Wing (Srikandi) chief Rina Harun, Youth Wing (Armada) chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and party secretary-general Marzuki Yahya were among the delegates in attendance.

Muhyiddin also said that the key pre-requisite of the plan is that it must create national prosperity that can be shared in a fair and equitable manner by all the people regardless of race, class and region.

"We want the Malays to move forward and all the other races to progress as well. We will never seize the rights of the other races for us to succeed," said Muhyiddin.

Referring to Dr Mahathir's reminder for Malays and Bumiputeras to change their attitude to become successful, Muhyiddin said attitude change would be a key component of the proposed Bumiputera agenda.

"We must apply the values of trust, diligence, discipline, courage, competence and all the noble values in the lives of the Malays. Only then can the Malays become a successful race," he said.

Muhyiddin also reminded the Malays that they cannot depend forever on the assistance from the government and Malay political parties. "A time will come when the Malays have to be self-reliant, be able to compete; that s the real indication of our success," he said.