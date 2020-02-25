Barisan Nasional in Johor says it's ready to form new state govt as PH collapses

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led Johor government has collapsed and Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) said on Tuesday (Feb 25) it was ready to form the new state government.

PH - which ruled at the federal level and the state government in Johor - collapsed on Monday after Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's organisation Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) left PH.

A group of 11 MPs from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) also left PH.

Prior to the collapse in Johor, PH's four parties had a combined 39 our of the total 56 seats in the state legislature.

Without PPBM's 11 state lawmakers, PH will have 28 seats left - one short of the simple majority of 29 seats.

BN has 16 seats and PAS one.

But Umno Johor's chief Datuk Hasni Mohamad claimed that BN now has the numbers to form the state government.

Asked about possible crossovers from PH assemblymen, Mr Hasni only said: "We have the numbers."

He added that the question of a hung state assembly did not arise.

"We are preparing the statutary declaration (SD) with the assemblymen and will be presenting them to the Johor Ruler," Mr Hasni said.

"We want the state to function normally and do not want it to be as complicated as what is happening at the federal level."

Talk is rife that several assemblymen from PH will be joining the new Johor government coalition, including those from PPBM.

A special meeting has been called at the Johor Umno office at 4pm on Tuesday.

Mr Hasni is tipped to be the next Johor menteri besar.

Asked whether this was so, he only replied that it was not important.

Meanwhile, all activities for PH representatives in the state have been cancelled, including the weekly state executive councillors meeting.

Current Menteri Besar Sahruddin Jamal has been serving as menteri besar for the past 10 months, after replacing another PPBM lawmaker.