Thai govt reverses Bangkok's easing of Covid-19 measures as city battles its worst outbreak so far

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand's government has reversed a decision by the authorities in its capital Bangkok to ease some coronavirus restrictions, as the city battles its worst outbreak of the virus so far.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration late on Monday (May 31) said the national coronavirus task force had overruled the city's move to allow massage shops, clinics and parks to reopen from Tuesday.

It did not provide a reason.

Bangkok and the provinces around it are the epicentre of a two-month-old outbreak, during which the vast majority of Thailand's coronavirus cases and deaths have been recorded.

Massage shops, clinics and public parks must remain closed, along with schools, cinemas, gyms and zoos for at least 14 more days.

The decision comes as the government faces growing public criticism for a slow and chaotic vaccine roll-out, which is due to start next Monday.

Thailand reported 5,485 new cases on Monday, with 1,356 of those in Bangkok. It also reported 19 new deaths on Monday, bringing its total to 1,031 since the outbreak started.