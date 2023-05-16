‘Bangkok Spring’ sets up showdown over role of Thai monarchy

BANGKOK – An upstart Thai political party delivered a shocking blow to a royalist establishment that has suppressed democracy over the past two decades. Now the question is whether it can implement real change without a fight.

Mr Pita Limjaroenrat, the 42-year-old Harvard-educated leader of Move Forward, staked his claim to becoming Thailand’s prime minister after his party won the most seats and total votes in Sunday’s election.

The party was by far the most ideological in a field of politicians pledging populist handouts, standing alone among major groups in calling for changes to a law that restricts criticism of the nation’s powerful monarchy.

Addressing reporters after the win, Mr Pita vowed not to compromise in the push to change Article 112, a law known as “lese majeste”.

It can put offenders behind bars for as many as 15 years if they’re convicted of insulting 70-year-old King Maha Vajiralongkorn or several other top royals.

“I’m worried about the relationship between the people and the monarchy, especially the younger generation,” Mr Pita said on Monday.

“We’ll use the parliament to make sure that it’s a comprehensive discussion, with maturity, transparency and how we should move forward in terms of the relationship between the monarchy and the masses,” he added. “It’s fair to say that it’s the sentiment of the era that has changed.”

The push to directly change laws affecting the monarchy breaks a longstanding taboo in Thailand.

In years past, even the suggestion of disloyalty to the palace has been grounds for the military to stage a coup, leading to successive bouts of deadly street protests that have held back South-east Asia’s second-biggest economy.

Generals booted out an elected government in 2006 and then again in 2014, each time vowing to crack down on elements that posed a threat to the monarchy.

Tensions started to build further after the 2016 death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who was widely revered after spending 70 years on the throne.

His son, King Vajiralongkorn, succeeded him and quickly asserted his authority, taking direct command of some army units and acquiring personal ownership of Crown Property Bureau assets valued at tens of billions of dollars.

A backlash manifested in the form of student-led protests in 2020 calling for more checks and balances on the monarchy.

While the demonstrations eventually flamed out, many who participated ended up joining or supporting Move Forward – sowing the seeds for the party’s sweeping victory on Sunday.

“This is a ‘Bangkok Spring,’” Mr Surachart Bamrungsuk, a political scientist at Chulalongkorn University, told The Nation television network, using a term first associated with political liberalisation in Czechoslovakia in the 1960s. “Military leaders jumped out of their tanks and climbed into campaign trucks with confidence, but were crushed by dissenting voters.”