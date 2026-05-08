Nine of the 20 hikers are Singaporean and the rest are Indonesians, the head of a local rescue agency said.

JAKARTA – Three hikers, including two Singaporeans, have died following the eruption of the Mount Dukono volcano in North Maluku, Indonesia, local police have said.

“The latest information is that there are three fatalities, two of them are foreign citizens from Singapore. The other one is a Ternate resident,” North Halmahera Police Chief Erlichson Pasaribu told TV outlet KompasTV on May 8, referring to a city in North Maluku.

Mr Pasaribu said 20 hikers had been on the mountain when it erupted, including nine foreigners. The remaining seven foreigners had safely come down from the mountain as of 2pm local time.

He added that the bodies of the three victims had yet to be retrieved from the mountain, as eruptions were still ongoing.

Head of local rescue agency Iwan Ramdani told Reuters that nine of the hikers are Singaporean and the rest are Indonesians. He added that the agency has deployed dozens of personnel, including police, to search for the 20 hikers trapped by the eruption.

According to information from the the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), the volcano first started erupting at 7.41am. Mount Dukono has been put on Level 2 alert status, which indicates heightened volcanic activity, since March 29.

Mr Pasaribu said that hikers had been warned away from the mountain since then, but some hikers had still gone up the mountain despite the risks.