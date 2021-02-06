Aung San Suu Kyi lawyer says unable to meet her, seeks unconditional release

NAYPYIDAW (REUTERS) - The lawyer for Myanmar's detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint said they were being kept at their homes but he was unable to meet them because they are still under investigation.

They were detained on Monday when the army seized power.

"We expect justice from the judge, but it is not certain. We hope for the best, but prepare for the worst. Of course, we want unconditional release as they have not broken the law," veteran lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told reporters in the capital, Naypyidaw.