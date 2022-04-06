Asia to see solid growth amid Ukraine war, other uncertainties: ADB

MANILA - Growth in Asia will remain robust till next year, as most countries in the region ease into a post-pandemic recovery despite headwinds coming from the war in Ukraine, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Wednesday (April 6).

In its annual outlook, the Manila-based ADB said gross domestic product (GDP) across Asia would settle at 5.2 per cent this year and 5.3 per cent next year after last year's 6.9 per cent.

"Increased immunity and the less severe health impacts of the Omicron variant are allowing economies to stay open and perform better than during previous outbreaks. This will support developing Asia's continued return to normality," ADB president Masatsugu Asakawa said in the report.

But there are "caveats", he said.

Mr Asakawa said the pandemic "is by no means over", and Russia's invasion of Ukraine is rattling commodity markets.

Monetary tightening in the United States may also lead to global financial instability, he added.

"Growth will remain uneven. South Asia will continue to grow strongly, growth will pick up in South-east Asia and the Pacific, normalise in East Asia, and slow in the Caucasus and central Asia due to Ukraine," ADB chief economist Albert Park told reporters.

South-east Asia is set to grow by 4.9 per cent this year, from 2.9 per cent last year, and by 5.2 per cent next year, as it pivots towards "living with Covid" and open up its borders even more.

Growth in South Asia will remain strong, though at a much slower clip than last year's 8.3 per cent, at 7 per cent this year and 7.4 per cent in 2023.

East Asia - which is seeing a flare-up of Omicron outbreaks - will experience a slowdown to 4.7 per cent in 2022 and 4.5 per cent in 2023 from last year's 7.6 per cent.

"Clearly, things are highly uncertain right now… If the virus were to spread to many Chinese cities, and the government maintains a zero-covid policy, it could be very disruptive to economic activity in China, which would emanate throughout the region," said Mr Park.

He said it was "too early to say how that would happen and what China's response would be if cases spread in a significant way. But it's certainly a concerning factor and, if it gets out of hand, could lower growth in the coming year".

There is also the ever-present threat of more lethal variants suddenly emerging.