For Subscribers
News analysis
Asean snubs Myanmar junta chief, but which 'non-political rep' will take the seat at summit?
BANGKOK - To project legitimacy, Myanmar's military regime has scrupulously broadcast images of its meetings with foreign leaders since it seized power on Feb 1.
So it is a slap in the face now that junta chief Min Aung Hlaing is excluded from the Asean leaders' summits from Oct 26 to 28.
Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.