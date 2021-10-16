News analysis

Asean snubs Myanmar junta chief, but which 'non-political rep' will take the seat at summit?

Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing is excluded from the Asean leaders' summits from Oct 26 to 28, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
BANGKOK - To project legitimacy, Myanmar's military regime has scrupulously broadcast images of its meetings with foreign leaders since it seized power on Feb 1.

So it is a slap in the face now that junta chief Min Aung Hlaing is excluded from the Asean leaders' summits from Oct 26 to 28.

