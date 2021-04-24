News analysis:

Asean has now got its foot in crisis-locked Myanmar's door

People attend a protest against Myanmar's military coup in Launglon, Myanmar, on April 23, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
BANGKOK - It’s been some time since Asean meetings involved such high stakes. On Saturday (April 24) – some 12 weeks after Myanmar’s military seized power from a civilian government – the 10-nation bloc took a first step towards tackling an impasse that threatens to unravel decades of regional progress.

In a relatively small meeting in Jakarta that lasted for about three hours, Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing justified his Feb 1 coup and gave his version of the upheavals in his country since then. He then listened as leaders of other Asean member states implored him to stop the violence, launch a dialogue, and open the country to a special envoy and delegation, as well as humanitarian aid.

