Asean foreign ministers meeting to discuss Myanmar 5-Point Consensus issue

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, REUTERS) - An unofficial meeting involving all foreign ministers of Asean member countries will convene on Wednesday (May 11) to ensure the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) aimed at addressing the instability in Myanmar can be implemented properly, says Malaysia's Foreign Minister.

Myanmar has plunged into an upheaval since a military coup last year ousted the government of Ms Aung San Suu Kyi, who is now in military custody and faces a raft of charges that could jail her for more than 150 years.

The coup sparked widespread protests and unrest that the military has sought to crush by force.

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said that the unofficial meeting was called after tepid progress of the 5PC in 2021 as the Myanmar government's conduct was uncooperative.

He said, for example, Myanmar had yet to recognise the United Nations secretary-general's special envoy on Myanmar Dr Noeleen Heyzer, who was appointed in December 2021.

"We are concerned that this will turn out to be a hindrance to the implementation of the 5PC," he said in an interview here on Saturday (May 7).

The 5PC was adopted by Asean leaders, including the Myanmar junta leader, in an attempt to bring an end to the violence and instability in the country.

Mr Saifuddin also said that Dr Hayzer was not invited to the Consultative Meeting on Asean Humanitarian Assistance to Myanmar on May 6 in Phnom Penh, attended by the Asean secretary-general and representatives of all Asean countries.

"Dr Noeleen, as the UN secretary-general's special envoy, was not invited to the meeting because she wasn't recognised by the military junta government.

"This is one example where Myanmar was not cooperating with the implementation of 5PC, which has been (mooted) a year now with no positive progress.

"So on May 11, before the Asean-US Special Summit at Washington DC, there will be an unofficial meeting involving all Asean foreign ministers.

"We will put forward several views on how we can ensure the 5PC is implemented properly."

As one of the 5PC's focuses is to stop all clashes in Myanmar, Mr Saifuddin noted that records have shown otherwise, with increased incidents of armed clashes and attacks on civilians.

He said 10,786 incidents were reported between Feb 1, 2021 and April 15, 2022, with 2,146 people killed and 13,282 people arrested.