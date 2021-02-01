Asean calls for 'return to normalcy' in Myanmar after coup

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Asean called on Monday (Feb 1) for Myanmar to pursue "dialogue, reconciliation and the return to normalcy" after the military staged a coup against the government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

"We reiterate that the political stability in Asean member states is essential to achieving a peaceful, stable and prosperous Asean Community," the 10-member bloc said in a statement.

The Asean chairman’s statement by the regional group said the principles enshrined in the Asean Charter includes “the adherence to the principles of democracy, the rule of law and good governance, respect for and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms”.

Brunei is the current chair of Asean.