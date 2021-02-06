Appeals on Malaysia's CNY protocol to be submitted to national security council

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's National Unity Ministry will put forward views by the Chinese community on the protocol for the Chinese New Year celebration to the National Security Council (NSC).

This followed criticisms from the Chinese community after the government announced a few days ago that only families from the same household are allowed to host reunion dinners despite permitting some sectors such as night markets to operate.

The ministry said it received appeals from the community with regard to the issue of the reunion dinner, which traditionally takes place on the eve, which in this case, falls next Thursday (Feb 11).

It also received appeals to allow prayers at temples on Feb 11,12 and 19.

"The ministry will bring the matter up with NSC. Any announcement on this will be made by Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, " it said in a statement on Friday (Feb 5) where it explained that protocols for the celebration was drawn up after discussions with representatives from 21 religious bodies, Chinese cultural associations and Chinese chambers of commerce, as well as representatives from Sabah and Sarawak on Jan 12 and 18.

Among them are the Malaysian Buddhist Association, Association of Churches in Sarawak, Sabah Council of Churches, Fo Guang Shan, Malaysia Han Culture Centre, Huazhong Malaysia, as well as Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Halls.

The ministry also held discussions with the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce, Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce and Federation of Taoist Associations Malaysia.

The government on Thursday announced the Chinese New Year standard operating procedure (SOP) under the movement control order (MCO), which stipulated that it was to be celebrated among those living in the same house, and that included the reunion dinner.

Prayers at temples were not allowed, except for only five of their committee members.

Activities such as lion dance, lantern processions, Chingay processions, operas, and other stage performances, are also prohibited, along with visits and cross-border travel.

Sarawak, which is mostly under the conditional movement control order, will be making an announcement on the applicable SOP there soon.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the NSC would consider the matter again after listening to wider public views.

He said the setting of SOP for each non-Islamic festivities would involve the National Unity Ministry presenting a proposal to the NSC special meeting.

Before that, he said, the ministry must hold discussions with stakeholders of the respective religious and cultural bodies to get their concurrence for the SOP.

The ministry will then bring the outcome to be discussed with NSC and the Health Ministry, in particular to evaluate the health risks.

Mr Ismail Sabri explained after a decision is reached between the ministry, health authorities and NSC, the National Unity Ministry would present the proposal to the NSC special meeting for approval, and the SOP will be made public once it is approved.

"That is why it is rather puzzling that the Chinese New Year SOP received heavy criticism once it was presented.

"However, if there are any changes which the National Unity Ministry wants to make, it can make a presentation to the NSC again for consideration, " he said on Friday.

Mr Ismail Sabri said that the SOP for events such as Deepavali, Thaipusam, Christmas, Gawai, and Kaamatan were announced after the National Unity Ministry had obtained the agreement from the relevant stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Melaka is trying to make things better by planning to allow inter-district travel, with Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali saying the state will raise the matter at the state-level NSC meeting.

The proposed review, he said, would allow family members living in the state to organise reunion dinners.

"This is the time of the year when family members gather for an auspicious occasion. They should be allowed to do so, " he said. "No doubt public health is of utmost importance, but the state doesn't want to dampen the festive mood."