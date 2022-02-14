Anwar's PKR names candidates for Johor polls in stages as it negotiates with Muda party

KUALA LUMPUR - Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim's People's Justice Party (PKR) on Monday (Feb 14) stopped short of naming all its candidates for the southern zone of Johor in the state election, ostensibly leaving some seats out as negotiations with Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) dragged on at the eleventh hour.

Datuk Seri Anwar named only five candidates during an event in Johor Bahru in the morning, leaving out three seats.

However, it remains to be seen if the olive branch will do much to improve the negotiations with the youth-based party, as the five seats announced include at least two that were also sought by Muda.

The Anwar-led opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) has resolved to work with Muda in the Johor polls, with each of PH's three parties in the state allowed to reach their own accords with Muda.

The other two coalition partners - Democratic Action Party and Parti Amanah Negara - had concluded negotiations, handing over a total of six seats to Muda to contest.

PKR, however, has not been able to reach an accord with Muda, which is led by former Cabinet minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman. The party has said it will make way for Muda to contest in three seats - out of the 20 seats it is fighting for in Johor - but both sides are unable to agree on which seats those three will be.

On Monday, Mr Anwar named the PKR candidates for five seats - at least two of which Muda had sought to contest- the Larkin and Kempas state seats. He also named candidates for Tiram, Bukit Batu and Pasir Raja seats.

Announcement is still pending for the Tanjung Surat, Layang-Layang and Johor Lama seats. Tanjung Surat is one of the three seats which PKR has reportedly offered to Muda, but the latter is yet to accept the offer.

Mr Anwar's announcement means Muda's options will now be limited to the seats for which PKR is yet to finalise its candidates, but the window for negotiations to conclude seems to be closing fast.

Mr Anwar is on a three-stop tour of Johor on Monday, and is scheduled to announce the candidates in each of the state's zones at 11.30am, 6pm and 9pm.

The opposition leader and the PH coalition are hoping to rope in as many opposition parties as possible for the Johor polls, but have found little success apart from the cooperation with Muda.

PH, which is Malaysia's former ruling coalition, is likely to face an uphill task in the Johor election, after its successive poor performances in Melaka and Sarawak polls last year.

This in turn could intensify the scrutiny on Mr Anwar and his leadership of the coalition.