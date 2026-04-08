Malaysia PM Anwar welcomes Iran 10-point plan, but warns against ‘deception and double-dealing’
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- Anwar Ibrahim supports Iran's 10-point peace plan, urging sincerity in proceedings and a comprehensive deal for West Asia.
- He acknowledged Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif's diplomacy and Malaysia's readiness to mediate, focusing on ending the "genocide" in Gaza.
- Malaysia urges adherence to ceasefire terms, stressing diplomacy as the only solution amid energy supply and price shocks.
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KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed the 10-point plan “proposed by Iran and positively received by the US”, but warned that “peace talks cannot succeed if the proceedings are cloaked in deception and double-dealing”.
A staunch critic of American and Israeli foreign policy since the Gaza conflict began in 2023, he called for “a comprehensive peace deal, not just for Iran, but also for Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen”.
“Further, it is incumbent upon the parties concerned to ensure the end of the genocide and dispossession of the people of Palestine, not least in Gaza,” he said in a statement on April 8.
Datuk Seri Anwar also credited the crucial role played by his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif, “the tireless and courageous diplomacy that helped bring this moment about”.
“Pakistan’s willingness to speak to all sides, without fear or favour, reflects the highest traditions of Muslim solidarity and international responsibility,” he added.
Having previously claimed that several Gulf nations including Saudi Arabia have asked Kuala Lumpur to play mediator between them and Iran, Mr Anwar reiterated Malaysia’s readiness to “support and complement all efforts” for peace in West Asia.
In a separate statement on April 8, its Foreign Ministry expressed appreciation to all parties involved and stressed that diplomacy remains the only viable path to resolving conflicts.
“Malaysia urges all parties to fully respect and implement the terms of the ceasefire in good faith and to avoid any actions that could undermine the fragile stability of the region,” it said.
Like most economies around the globe, Malaysia has been hard hit by the shocks to energy supply and prices. But Kuala Lumpur is doubly stressed, having lowered the price of subsidised petrol since 2025 to RM1.99 (60 Singapore cents) from RM2.05 per litre.