Another summons for Najib, former Malaysia PM en route to MACC headquarters

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former prime minister Najib Razak has been summoned again to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters for questioning.

A source from the MACC confirmed that the Pekan MP had been asked to show up on Thursday (Nov 8) to assist in investigations into "several" unspecified cases.

Najib was at the Kuala Lumpur Court on Thursday morning to accompany his wife, Rosmah Mansor, who attended a case mention.

He left the court complex at 9.15am and was believed to be headed for MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.