Former Malaysian PM Najib's wife Rosmah Mansor set to be questioned over 1MDB again

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The wife of former Malaysian premier Najib Razak, Rosmah Mansor, was at Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Friday morning (Oct 26) for questioning on matters related to state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Rosmah was clad in a white baju kurung with a black pattern as she arrived at about 9.50am at the Menara KPJ building along Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur.

She appeared calm as the press corps descended upon her, hoping to catch a picture and video of the high profile wife of Najib.

Her sons, Mohd Norashman Najib and Riza Aziz, were also seen arriving at Menara KPJ.

It is learnt that Rosmah was supposed to meet the Bukit Aman Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Prevention (Amlatfa) division's investigators as part of the probe into matters relating to sovereign fund 1MDB.

"Investigators will question her further on various issues relating to 1MDB, including the items seized from premises linked to her husband (Najib). It is part of the division's investigation on various aspects linked to the sovereign fund," a source said.

Several premises linked to Najib have been raided by police since late May, with police seizing cash, jewellery and luxury items, as well as documents.

A premise in Precinct 10, Putrajaya, owned by the Property Management Division of the Prime Minister's Department, was checked by the Amlatfa division in one of the raids.

The Precinct 10 premise is located some 200m from Seri Perdana, the official residence of the prime minister, and the search is believed to be tied to investigations into 1MDB.

The officers combed the house looking for documents in connection with the alleged money laundering and misappropriation of funds.

Several boxes were seen being carted from the house and placed in a white van.