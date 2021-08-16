Anger mounts among Malaysians who lost family members to Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR - Ms Eliya Zainun comes from a big family, but has lost her mother and three siblings to Covid-19.

"There are only three of us left - my father, younger brother and me," the 30-year-old computer programmer told The Straits Times. "I wake up every day with a heavy heart and I can't help but pray that the Almighty stop taking any more from me. I don't know if I can ever cope with another loss before I really start losing hope in myself and life."

Like Ms Eliya, Mr Robert Cheah, 32, is also mourning the deaths of his parents, who succumbed to the coronavirus after contracting it from a neighbour in late June.

"They died about a week apart, two weeks before they were supposed to get their vaccine shots. We were all counting the days, maybe out of desperation, but it's very devastating to see how it all ended," the video game business owner told ST.

"My parents are gone and my business has just collapsed. I'm just grateful that my older sisters, who are based in Hong Kong and Singapore, are helping me with some of the loans that I took when my business was still doing good," he added.

Both Ms Eliya and Mr Cheah blamed poor governance and enforcement for the renewed surge in Covid-19, which has led to thousands of deaths and the country's healthcare system stretched to the limit.

On Sunday (Aug 15), 20,546 cases and 282 deaths were reported. The number of daily cases in the country has been in the five-figure mark since July 13, while the number of people infected has crossed a million.

Despite the alarming rise in cases, though, many people continue to breach health protocols.

In a recent video, which went viral online, a group of people can be seen queuing outside a vaccination centre in Kuala Lumpur without paying heed to social distancing. It sparked an outcry amid raised concerns of further spread of the disease.

Upset with the poor attitude of some Malaysians, a man identified as Sir Shakib and his wife, Umirah Taib, took things into their own hands to bring some order at the centre. They brought traffic cones as well as tape, all of which were bought at their own expense, to regulate the queue.

In a separate video, Mr Shakib is also seen trying to convince those queuing to observe social distancing. He breaks down towards the end of the clip, frustrated at the poor compliance despite his pleas.

He was later quoted by local media reports as saying that his father-in-law's death from Covid-19 drove him to raise awareness about the disease.

Meanwhile, the government has eased some economic restrictions by allowing those who have been fully vaccinated to operate their businesses from Monday (Aug 16) in states under the first phase of the country's post pandemic exit plan. The states are Selangor, Putrajaya, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Kedah, as well as the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur. The businesses allowed to operate include hair salons, and shops selling electrical goods, furniture, sporting equipment and car accessories.

But for people like Ms Eliya it did not matter any more.

"My late sister Eliza and mother had planned to get our hair cut together at a salon when we could. Now that it's allowed, it doesn't matter any more. It hasn't been long but so much has changed from a year ago," she said.