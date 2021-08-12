Viral video of 'hugging queue' for Covid-19 vaccine in Malaysia sparks outcry

KUALA LUMPUR - A viral video showing a group of people queuing in tight proximity from one another outside a vaccination centre in Kuala Lumpur has sparked an outcry and raised concerns of further outbreaks in a country where authorities are already struggling to bring down the stubbornly high daily coronavirus cases and deaths.

The seven-minute video, apparently taken outside the Rumah Prihatin Grand Seasons Hotel mass vaccination centre (PPV), showed people queuing up so closely that at some point, they looked like they were hugging one another.

The video, posted on Instagram on Wednesday (Aug 11), has prompted Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to urge relevant authorities to take action.

"I am shocked to see the video of the situation at the Rumah Prihatin Hotel Grand Seasons today which was so crowded that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been abandoned.

"I hope the authorities can ensure such situations where foreign workers are packed like this will not occur again because it can cause the spread of the disease.

"I will contact the relevant ministries and the police so that this incident can be handled immediately," Datuk Seri Ismail said in a posting on his Instagram on Wednesday.

In the video, a man was seen to be dismounting his motorcycle on the side of a road before shouting at the crowd to maintain physical distance. He also asked the patrol police officers at the scene to intervene after they approached him, and made a plea to the International Trade and Industries Minister Azmin Ali to "do something", as he said many of those waiting in line appeared to be foreigners.

Later in the video, the man complained that the police had busied themselves with his motorcycle being parked illegally but not the long line of people who broke Covid-19 safety rules.

"Why are you busying yourself with my motorcycle parked on the yellow line, but not the thousands who were queuing like they were hugging one another?" he asked.

"Why do the people in power - from ministers to police - not know how to exercise their powers in situations like this?

"People are dying. Fathers, mothers, children, all these people are dying. Use your powers," the man, visibly upset and in tears, implored as he talked to the camera.

The video, posted on Instagram on Wednesday, has garnered more than 4 million views. Majority of the 11 thousand-odd comments on the post supported the man's claim.

In a separate statement, police said they have deployed a compliance team to control the situation at the PPV.

"Word has been spread to the public in attendance to observe social distancing and wear face masks as stated in the SOPs.

"The compliance team had successfully controlled the situation at the centre until the vaccination programme was over," Dang Wangi district police chief Noor Dellhan Yahaya was quoted by the Malaysiakini news portal as saying.

Rumah Prihatin attributed the long queue outside the Grand Seasons Hotel PPV to a misunderstanding that the centre would provide a walk-in vaccination for non-Malaysians.

The crowd had refused to leave despite being asked to disperse by the police, said Rumah Prihatin at Grand season, which is a charity hotel set up to provide meals, beds, counselling services and vaccines to people affected by the pandemic.

"The clip was due to a misunderstanding and news that Rumah Prihatin provides a walk-in vaccine service for non-citizens, while walk-in vaccinations for foreigners is at the Bukit Jalil vaccination centre (PPV)," Rumah Prihatin said on Wednesday in a statement as quoted by the Malay Mail news portal.

"As a result, an unanticipated 'rush crowd' occurred beyond the expectations of management and enforcement,"

The only PPV accepting walk-in vaccinations for non-Malaysians is actually at the Bukit Jalil Stadium PPV, it added.

The couple who shot the video said they returned to Rumah Prihatin less than an hour later and saw a sizeable number of people gathered outside without social distancing, though the crowd appeared to be smaller.

Malaysia recorded another 20,780 infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 1.3 million since the start of the pandemic.

There were 211 new deaths reported on Wednesday. The current death toll from Covid-19 in Malaysia stands at 11,373.