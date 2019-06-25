All schools in Pasir Gudang district hit by toxic fumes ordered to close for three days

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - All educational institutions in Johor's Pasir Gudang district have been ordered to close for three days following chemical pollution in the area.

There are 475 education institutions in Pasir Gudang registered with the state Education Department, comprising 111 primary and secondary schools, three higher education institutions, 14 private and international schools and 347 private kindergartens.

In a statement, state Education Department director Azman Adnan said these would be closed for three days from Tuesday to Thursday (June 25-27) to allow authorities to work on clearing the pollution.

"All principals and headmasters have been told to inform their students, teachers, parents and staff about the closure.

"The department will continue to monitor and help schools to ensure the students well-being," he said.

To date, more than 100 students from more than 30 schools have been affected due to the air pollution, which surfaced last Thursday.

This is the second time in three months that authorities have ordered all schools in the district to be close down due to pollution.

In March, all 111 schools were also ordered to close following toxic fumes coming from Sungai Kim Kim.