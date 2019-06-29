All 111 schools in Johor's Pasir Gudang to reopen on Sunday

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - All 111 primary and secondary schools in Pasir Gudang will reopen on Sunday (June 30) after they were shut down due to the chemical pollution in the area.

State health, culture and heritage committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said that this would also involve three higher educational institutions and 14 private and international schools, as well as 347 private kindergartens registered with state education department that were ordered to close for three days from Tuesday to Thursday (June 25-27).

"A team of officers will also be stationed and sent to the schools that were previously affected by the gas pollution to give safety briefings during the morning assemblies.

"All agencies involved will be stationed at the schools in case of emergency when classes resume," he said when met by reporters at a press conference at Menara Aqabah on Saturday.

He added that no new victims had been admitted to Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) in the past four days.

"There have been no new patients recorded since Tuesday. There is still one victim remaining at HSI who is in stable condition," he added.

Mohd Khuzzan added that, to date, the Department of Environment (DoE) has inspected 72 factories here and taken action against 56 for offences under the Environmental Quality Act 1974.