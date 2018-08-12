After yacht, Malaysia wants to bring home jet said to be owned by Jho Low in Singapore

SERDANG (BERNAMA) -The Malaysian government is looking to bring home a private jet said to belong to fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, which was reported to be in Singapore, said Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Asked about reports that Putrajaya is planning to bring back the jet, he told reporters on Sunday (Aug 12): "Yes, I think so. We have to bring it back."

Malaysia last week seized the US$250 million (S$343 million) superyacht Equanimity from Indonesia, claiming Mr Low, who is widely known as Jho Low, bought the vessel using funds stolen from state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

According to media reports, the private jet was impounded by Singaporean authorities in 2017 and grounded at the Seletar Airport.

It was also reported that the impounded Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft was part of some US$1 billion in assets allegedly acquired with funds misappropriated from 1MDB.

Asked about discussions to bring the private jet back to the country, Dr Mahathir said: "I don't know, somebody else is doing it."

Dr Mahathir said: "We are trying to get back all the money that has been stolen from us."

He added: "We know who has it but of course, we do not know where they are. And the need for us to access the money depends on our proving that it is our money."

The superyacht is berthed at Port Klang, with officials saying they had seized the vessel using legal means, and plan to auction it off.

Meanwhile, former Cabinet minister Khairy Jamaluddin has told Mr Low to return to Malaysia and face the authorities.

The Umno MP said Mr Low should stop hiding if he was innocent.

“If you are innocent, stop hiding. For as long as you are on the run and the other related court cases (SRC) remain pending, my party cannot move beyond the 1MDB issue & rebuild,” Mr Khairy said in a tweet on Sunday (Aug 12).

The SRC he was referring is SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB that allegedly placed RM42 million (S$14 million) into the personal bank accounts of 1MDB.

Mr Najib faces seven charges in court, from money laundering to abuse of power and criminal breach of trust, linked to the alleged transfer of the SRC funds. SRC is currently a company under Malaysia's Finance Ministry, similar to 1MDB.