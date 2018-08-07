Equanimity to dock at Port Klang's Boustead Cruise Centre at noon Tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR - The luxury yacht which fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho allegedly bought with funds embezzled from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) is expected to dock at Port Klang's Boustead Cruise Centre at noon on Tuesday (Aug 7).

The US$250 million (S$342 million) Equanimity vessel will anchor at the jetty around 4pm on Tuesday, a source told The Straits Times.

The source said the Malaysian government has yet to decide if the vessel would be opened for public viewing. Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is expected to announce the decision on Wednesday.

"At the moment, the consensus is that media will only be allowed to enter the premises of the cruise centre and take photos from afar, pending a decision by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to allow them on board Equanimity," the source said on Tuesday morning.

"It's a super expensive yacht, (the authorities) wouldn't want the value to depreciate if anything is damaged during the viewing," the source added.

Last Thursday, a raiding party of 13 Indonesian and three Malaysian officials reportedly took control of the 91.5m yacht in Bali, and sailed it from the Tanjung Benoa port to Batam, where it was released to Malaysian police on Monday.

It left Indonesia's Batam island on Monday to sail to Port Klang.

The Straits Times has learnt that Malaysia's Attorney General Tommy Thomas is expected to visit the vessel before issuing a statement afterwards.

"He will have a look-see first... Then tomorrow (Wednesday), the PM is expected to announce whether public viewing for the media is allowed. Until further decision is made, it will be off limits as it's an expensive property," the source said, adding that the vessel will be heavily guarded by a team of police.

Dr Mahathir on Monday (Aug 6) thanked the Indonesian government for facilitating the yacht's handover to Putrajaya. He added that Jho Low could get the superyacht back if he could prove that he had purchased it with his own money.

Equanimity was seized in Bali in February at the request of US authorities as part of a multi-billion dollar corruption investigation launched by the US Department of Justice into troubled Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

In April, a Jakarta court ruled that the seizure of the yacht was illegal but the Justice Department challenged that decision at a Los Angeles court, which later ordered Equanimity Cayman to hand over the yacht to the US authorities.

In July, Indonesian police seized the yacht again following a formal request for legal assistance from the US.

It has been reported that the Indonesian government decided to hand over the yacht to Malaysia following a personal request made by Dr Mahathir, who visited Indonesia in June.

Responding to news that the Equanimity has been handed over to Malaysia, Mr Low said the move was illegal as it ignores court rulings in legal proceedings in the US and Indonesia.