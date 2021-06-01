800,000 Malaysian civil servants take allowance cut to contribute to Covid-19 fund

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Civil servants in Malaysia will contribute to a special fund through deductions of fixed entertainment allowance and the civil service fixed allowance, the government has announced.

Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, the Chief Secretary to the government said that contributions from 800,000 civil servants from grades 29 and above for three months will total more than RM30 million (S$9.6 million).

The deduction is, however, exempted for those on duty as front-liners and those from grades 1 to grades 28.

Mr Zuki said the rate of the fixed entertainment allowance deduction for the highest level civil servants category Jusa A is 50 per cent, Jusa B is 20 per cent, while for Jusa C is 10 per cent.

Those from Grades 44 to 56 will get a 5 per cent deduction, while those from Grade 29 to 41 will get a RM10 deduction from civil service fixed allowance.

"We understand that civil servants especially are the backbone of the government in its efforts to balance lives and livelihoods. These contributions are a show of togetherness from the civil service in supporting the government's efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic, " he said in a statement on Tuesday (June 1).

He also urged all civil servants to increase their commitment in giving their best to the people and the country during these trying times.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had said on Monday that all Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers will forego their salary for three months starting June, with the salaries to be channelled to a fund for expenses related to Covid-19.