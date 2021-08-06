31 MPs from Umno-led BN reiterate support for Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Friday (Aug 6) that 31 lawmakers from the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance will continue backing the government until a confidence vote is held in early September.

The lawmakers appear to be breaking ranks with Umno, which had on Tuesday withdrawn its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government, depriving it of majority backing in Parliament. Of the 42 lawmakers in BN, 38 are members of Umno.

However, Tan Sri Muhyiddin, in his audience on Wednesday with Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, had said he still commanded the confidence of the Lower House. Mr Muhyiddin said the King had agreed to his proposal to submit himself to a confidence vote when Parliament next convenes on Sept 6.

Datuk Seri Ismail, who is also an Umno vice-president, said at the press conference on Friday that the stand taken by the 31 MPs is in line with the King's wishes.

Opposition lawmakers from the Pakatan Harapan pact insisted on Thursday that the Prime Minister had misled the King about the level of support he enjoys and that a confidence vote should be held as soon as next Monday.