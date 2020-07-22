Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has signed a presidential regulation to form a national Covid-19 mitigation and economic recovery committee to resuscitate the economy amid a surge in new coronavirus cases. The team will monitor the availability of test equipment and the development of vaccines, among other tasks.

The Covid-19 pandemic took its toll on the portfolio of Temasek, but did not hurt it too badly, preliminary numbers released yesterday showed. The net portfolio value shrank for the first time in four years and the total shareholder return for one year slipped into negative territory, but Temasek said its portfolio "stayed resilient" relative to market indexes in Asia.

Hong Kong's public health system is under severe strain as the number of new coronavirus cases in the financial hub topped 2,000 yesterday. Hospitals have cut down on non-essential services and surgery, with facilities reaching maximum capacity.

United States President Donald Trump is escalating tensions with state and local authorities by seeking to deploy more federal agents to Democrat-controlled cities gripped by protests and spikes in crime. Governors and other officials called it an election-year ploy and vowed to pursue legislation or lawsuits to stop him.

Singapore's city roads are great to drive on, with many multi-lane, one-way arterial roads. They should be turned back into pedestrian-friendly, two-way roads that house shops and cafes, like the High Streets of the United Kingdom, says adjunct senior research fellow Jaspal Singh.

The Straits Times speaks to the five nurses who clinched the President's Award for Nurses this year. The highest accolade in Singapore's nursing profession, the award recognises nurses who have shown sustained, outstanding performance and contributions to patient care delivery, education, research and administration.

A secretary was aware that her Singapore-based firm and related companies were unlawfully supplying luxury items to North Korea, but she failed to alert the authorities as she feared losing her job. She was fined $6,000 yesterday after pleading guilty to three charges under the United Nations Act.

It will be harder for dodgy operators to work in the finance industry under proposals announced yesterday that also look at ways to reduce risks stemming from the greater use of technology in the sector. A new Act would enable the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to expand its powers to issue prohibition orders to deter misconduct.

Singaporeans can commemorate the nation's 55th birthday by participating in GetActive! Singapore. There are a host of virtual events, including Challenge 55, which requires participants to clock 5,500 steps individually or 55,000 steps as a team by Aug 9. The proceeds from this event will go to a food charity.



Mandopop star JJ Lin has deepened his e-sports foray and made a splash in the local gaming scene by launching an all-Singaporean e-sports team. The team, set up to compete in the first-person shooter game Valorant, is part of Team Still Moving Under Gunfire, an e-sports organisation formed in 2017 by Lin and e-sports player turned coach Kenchi Yap. LIFE C3

National Day Parade pack collection kicks off

Monday was the first day of the two-week collection period for the Singapore Together Pack at community clubs and residents' committee centres. We asked residents what they thought about the packs. str.sg/blurb487

Zombie sequel

The director and cast of South Korean film Train To Busan: Peninsula tell us why the movie, which is a sequel, has a new setting and new characters, and which zombie flick impresses them the most. str.sg/blurb488