1 35,000 displaced by Taal

Over 35,000 displaced people are currently at dozens of evacuation centres after the Taal volcano, located south of the Philippine capital Manila, spewed massive columns of earth and debris on a Sunday afternoon.

2 Stricter hiring framework

Employers who flout fair hiring practices, such as by favouring foreigners over Singaporeans for a job, or by discriminating against candidates of a particular race or gender, will now face stiffer penalties. A logistics firm was the first company to be charged in court yesterday under the tougher framework.

3 HK's $1.7b relief package

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam yesterday pledged HK$10 billion (S$1.73 billion) in relief measures to prop up the economy and ease the burden of residents, as it grapples with months of anti-government protests that have hurt business confidence in the global financial hub.

4 India's Net shutdown loss

India lost more than US$1.3 billion (S$1.8 billion) due to Internet shutdowns last year, placing it third after Iraq and Sudan in terms of such losses incurred. India was also placed third when it came to the duration of Internet blackouts - a total of 4,196 hours.

5 Coming banking battles

As Singapore ushers in a new era of digital-only banking, new digital banks here will face challenges and competition, but they also have advantages such as having huge customer bases, says associate editor Vikram Khanna (below).

6 Crisis plan for faith groups

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth yesterday launched the Crisis Preparedness for Religious Organisations programme to help religious organisations here better protect their premises and congregants, and assist the larger community if a crisis strikes.

7 'Climate scorecard' for GE

In the lead-up to the general election, young climate activists in Singapore plan to assess and rank political parties based on how their manifestos and campaigns address various aspects of climate change. Parties will be scored on about 10 components relating to climate action, based on what they say about things such as climate ambition and transport.

8 Businesses seek tax cuts

Tax relief is high on company wish lists for next month's Budget, given concerns about a tough year ahead. This is according to an annual survey released yesterday by the Singapore Business Federation that drew responses from around 1,000 firms.



9 Rose raring to bloom big

British golfer Justin Rose (above) is ready to step out of the shadow of the sport's big names like Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth and win more Majors to add to his US Open trophy and Olympic gold medal from 2016.

10 Most-watched dramas

Local actress Rui En's comeback drama Hello From The Other Side, long-running television series Kin and M18 drama Last Madame, which starred actress Joanne Peh, were some of the most-watched local dramas last year.

