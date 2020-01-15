Activists plan to compile 'climate scorecard' for GE

When the general election comes around, young climate activists in Singapore plan to assess and rank political parties based on how their manifestos and campaigns address various aspects of climate change.

Greenwatch is an initiative of the Singapore Climate Rally and Speak for Climate organisers - ground-up movements calling for more action to slash emissions here.

Greenwatch spokesman Annika Mock said it has a team of about 20 who will be paying attention to what parties say about climate ambition, transport, socio-economic equity and energy, among other things.

Each party's manifesto and the statements and speeches the politicians make on the campaign trail will be evaluated, said Ms Mock. A final score will be tabulated to reflect the party's climate ambition.

Greenwatch organisers said they will look for about 10 components relating to climate action.

Each component will be weighted according to the science behind what is needed to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels - the threshold to avoid the harshest impacts of climate change, scientists say.

"For example, a commitment to reducing waste has a lower weighting than a commitment to, say, a more robust carbon tax," said Ms Mock, 21, an undergraduate from Yale-NUS.

She added that the full methodology will be released with the scorecard.

The next general election must be held by April 2021, but is widely expected to be called this year.

Manifestos are usually released in the period leading up to the general elections. The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) had unveiled its updated manifesto last September - the first political party to do so.

No score is available for SDP yet, as Greenwatch organisers said they are waiting for all parties to release their manifestos.

The scorecard aims to benefit both parties and voters, said Ms Mock.

She said: "For parties, we hope our scorecard can be a useful tool to ensure that policies address the many dimensions of climate change. For voters, we hope this can be a helpful guide in understanding what is at stake with climate change, and where each party stands."



Ms Loretta Sze, dressed in scuba-diving gear, at the same rally. Greenwatch spokesman Annika Mock acknowledged that the main group of people demanding change in this area were youth. But she cited the Australia wildfires and floods in Jakarta as examples of how the impacts of the climate crisis could intersect with bread-and-butter issues such as the cost of living, social inequality and healthcare services. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Greenwatch organisers said they reached out to political parties late last year with the offer to support their research into climate policies. The Singapore People's Party (SPP) and SDP have responded.

All four political parties that The Straits Times spoke to - the People's Action Party (PAP), Workers' Party (WP), SPP and SDP - say climate change is an existential issue for Singapore. But they stopped short of confirming if the issue would be highlighted in party manifestos.

PAP MP Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC), who attended the first Singapore Climate Rally last year, noted that PAP MPs, including Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee and Mr Ng himself, have been in discussions with the organisers of the rally and other climate activists to work on solutions.

Climate change is an issue of concern for the party, he said, and numerous initiatives to tackle it have already been rolled out at the community and governmental levels.

"The enthusiasm and passion of young Singaporeans in wanting to tackle climate change is encouraging and we look forward to continuing the dialogue," he said.

WP chief Pritam Singh, an MP for Aljunied GRC, told ST that climate change is an important issue which should not be politicised.

He said: "We should envisage a solution and work towards it together, whether it is reducing our carbon footprint, conservation issues or reducing waste."

SDP and SPP confirmed that they have been in touch with the Singapore Climate Rally organisers.

SDP said it is working on a policy paper on climate change.

SPP chairman Jose Raymond said the party met the young activists last year. He said climate change may not be a hot-button issue with the bulk of voters.

"But we still feel that it is an important area which needs to be addressed by SPP, given that there is growing concern about the matter especially among the young, who form our future," he said.

While SPP's manifesto is still being finalised, he said climate change would be further discussed after its release.

Ms Mock acknowledged that the main group of people demanding change in this area were youth. But she cited the Australia wildfires and floods in Jakarta as ways that the impacts of the climate crisis could intersect with bread-and-butter issues such as the cost of living, social inequality and healthcare services.

She said: "Broader society has yet to come on board but we look forward to the day all Singaporeans consider climate action a priority."