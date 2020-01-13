1 Protest run in Thailand

More than 13,000 people gathered at a Bangkok park yesterday to take part in a 4km run to "chase out the uncle", referring to Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is commonly known as "Uncle Tu". The Run Against Dictatorship was Thailand's first anti-government protest in the form of a running event.

Protesters stepped up pressure on Iran's leadership yesterday with demands for top authorities to quit after the Iranian military admitted it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner. Riot police were deployed as protesters demonstrated in Teheran and other cities.

The United States Treasury Department is proposing that the Trump administration revive twice-yearly talks with China to discuss the economic relationship between the countries, according to people familiar with the matter. The talks - if they go ahead - would be separate from "phase two" negotiations on a further trade deal.

4 Review of bush fire response

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday said he will propose a national review into the response to the bush fire crisis, as it claimed another firefighter's life. The disaster is becoming more political as the country looks at the causes and the response.

5 Case for Soleimani killing

The assassination of Major-General Qassem Soleimani has removed the architect of a strategy that has destabilised the entire Middle East and cost the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 Expanding role of libraries

Libraries can be a model for fruitful partnership between the community and the Government, said Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran when he visited library@harbourfront yesterday. He said that libraries have gone beyond being sanctuaries and book repositories, to become society's critical common spaces.

7 Maids hurt in crash stable

Two maids injured in the Dec 29 accident outside Lucky Plaza are now in stable condition. Ms Arceli Nucos, 56, and Ms Egnal Layugan Limbauan, 43, have been moved from intensive care to normal wards.

8 High demand for some skills

Despite efforts to boost the number of locals with skills that are in high demand, the need is still outstripping supply, so companies have to turn to foreigners to fill some of these positions. Experts said this is especially so in niche technology areas.

9 Slingers rout Alab Pilipinas

Xavier Alexander bounced back from his "worst performance in a Slingers shirt" to lead the Singapore Slingers to an 85-64 win over Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League at the OCBC Arena yesterday. The forward scored 31 points, provided 12 assists and pulled down 10 rebounds.

10 Down memory lane

Taiwanese megastar Jay Chou took a packed National Stadium crowd down memory lane with a nostalgia-filled, visually ravishing show last Friday. It was the first of his two concerts at the venue. They are part of his Carnival World Tour, his eighth concert tour that kicked off in Shanghai in October last year.

