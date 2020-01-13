2 maids still in hospital are now in stable condition

Two foreign domestic workers are still in hospital, two weeks after being hit by a car outside Lucky Plaza. But they are now in stable condition.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) chairman Yeo Guat Kwang said in a Facebook post that Ms Arceli Nucos, 56, and Ms Egnal Layugan Limbauan, 43, have been moved to normal wards.

The two were placed in the intensive care unit on Dec 29, after they and four other Filipino domestic workers were struck by a black Honda that crashed through a pavement railing and plunged several metres onto the exit lane of the Lucky Plaza carpark.

A 64-year-old male driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death. The accident killed Ms Nucos' sister Arlyn, 50, as well as Ms Abigail Danao Leste, 41.

Two other victims - Ms Demet Limbauan Limbauan, 37, and Ms Laila Flores Laudencia, 44 - have been discharged. They are continuing their recovery and will continue working with their current employers, Mr Yeo said yesterday.

The CDE, which has raised more than $380,000 for the victims, intends to disburse an initial payment to the families of the deceased in the coming days. This will be "to cover their most urgent and immediate needs", he said.

"Following this initial payment, we'll be making continuous monthly support payments to the four surviving workers and the dependants of the two deceased, up until they have regained financial independence or the donated funds are exhausted."

Personal accident insurance claims have been filed by the employers of all six, he added.

Counselling has meanwhile been extended to those requiring help as a result of the accident, through a partnership with The Salvation Army. Six people, including Filipino workers who were friends or relatives of the victims, have gone through the sessions.

Mr Adrian Bernie Candolada, charge d'affaires at the Philippine Embassy here, told ST that Ms Arceli Nucos and Ms Egnal Limbauan have undergone multiple operations. "Rehabilitation for both will take longer. We expect their next of kin to arrive to visit them as well as help decide where they will undergo rehab" after they leave hospital, said Mr Candolada.

Visitors to Lucky Plaza yesterday continued to lay flowers, snacks and candles at the accident site, while others had picnics on the pavement across the road. Ms Luz Lacrete, 43, a domestic helper, said that while she did not know the victims, "this incident has affected everybody".